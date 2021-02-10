New Delhi, February 10: Koo, India’s own micro-blogging platform is gaining popularity after key organisations from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) opened accounts on the social media platform. On Wednesday, MeitY took to Koo and posted saying that, upon the request of Twitter seeking a meeting the Information Technology Minister, the government will share its response soon on Koo. "Upon the request of Twitter seeking a meeting with the Govt., the Secretary IT was to engage with senior management of Twitter. In this light a blog post published prior to this engagement is unusual. Govt. will share its response soon", the Ministry said on its official Koo account. Koo App: IT Ministry & Other Govt Organisations Move to Homegrown Micro-Blogging Platform After Twitter Fails to Respond to Government's Notice.

This move comes as a strategic response as an action against Twitter for not complying with the order for blocking around 257 Tweets and several Twitter accounts. On Tuesday, Twitter had said that is seeking formal dialogue with the IT Minister after the government ordered it to take down 1,178 accounts for allegedly spreading misinformation around farmers' protests. Twitter Suspends Over 500 Accounts for Breach of Policy After Centre's 'Legal Requests'

Ministry of Electronic Replies on Koo

The microblogging platform also noted that safety of its employees is a 'top priority'. "We continue to be engaged with the Government of India from a position of respect and have reached out to the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for a formal dialogue," a Twitter spokesperson said. On February 4, the government had ordered Twitter to block 1,178 accounts with links to Pakistan and Khalistan supporters that were spreading misinformation and provocative content on farmers' protest.

