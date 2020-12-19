Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker is said to get a new smartphone called 'Moto G Play (2021). The device could be a successor to the Moto G9 Play that was launched earlier this year. According to the reports, Motorola's Moto G Play (2021) has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing. The listing has revealed a few keys specifications of the smartphone. Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Smartphone With Quad Rear Camera Launched.

Moto G Play (2021) (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Voice)

In terms of specifications, Moto G Play (2021) is likely to get an HD+ resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The listing showcases the name SM4250 which is nothing but Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features a waterdrop notch display with a thick bottom bezel. Last month, the device was surfaced at the Geekbench platform with Snapdragon 662 and the processor may have been wrongly identified that time.

Moto G Play (2021) (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Voice)

A tipster named 'OnLeaks' had shared the renders of the upcoming Moto G Play (2021). The renders revealed a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. At the rear, the renders showcased a square-shaped camera with triple rear cameras & an LED flash. The tipster also revealed that the handset will come with a rear fingerprint sensor and a 4,850mAh battery.

