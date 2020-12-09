Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 has been reportedly spotted on Amazon.com website. The listing was live for a very short time but it gave a sneak peek of the upcoming Moto G Stylus phone's price & specifications. The company has not yet revealed any information about its upcoming Moto G Stylus 2021. As a reminder, Moto G Stylus was launched in February this year and we could see its successor very soon. Moto G9 Power With Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India at Rs 11,999.

As per the reports, the smartphone was listed on the e-commerce website with a price tag of $341.89 (approximately Rs 25,100). The device is also expected to come in Aurora Black & Aurora White colour shades. Moto G Stylus 2021 could get a 6.8-inch punch hole-display & might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset.

The phone is rumoured to come equipped with a quad rear camera system comprising of a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls. It may pack a 4,000mAh battery & could be offered with 4GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The device is expected to run on Android 10 operating system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).