Motorola Edge 30 smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench platform, hinting towards its imminent launch. When launched, the handset will succeed the Edge 20 phone, which was launched last August. According to the Geekbench website, the device has scored 821 points in the single-core test and 2,353 points in the multi-core test. Motorola Edge 20 & Motorola Edge 20 Fusion With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

The device is said to come with 8GB of RAM, but it will also be offered in more RAM variants. It will run on Android 12 OS and might be powered by a Snapdragon 778G plus chipset. Apart from Geekbench, the smartphone was also spotted on several certification websites such as TRDA, EEC and Wi-Fi Alliance.

As a reminder, the Motorola Edge 20 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display, a Snapdragon 778 processor, a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a 108MP triple rear camera setup and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2022 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).