New Delhi, March 28: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launch date in India is confirmed on April 2, 2025. After its release, interested customers will be able to purchase the Moto Edge 60 Fusion on Flipkart as well as on its official website. The smartphone will arrive as a mid-range option in India. As per rumours, the price of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in India is expected to come at around INR 25,000.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is anticipated to feature a vegan leather finish at the rear. It is likely to be available in three colour choices, which may include blue, pink, and purple. The design of the smartphone highlights a triple-camera arrangement, along with an LED flash within a square-shaped camera module. iPhone 17 Series: Apple Upcoming Devices May Get OLED Display From Samsung; Check Expected Display Size of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and users will have the option to choose between 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will come with a 256GB of storage. The Edge 60 Fusion will feature a 6.7-inch curved screen with a resolution of 1.5K. This display will be protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, which helps guard against scratches and impacts. The smartphone may deliver peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Vivo Y39 5G Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Y Series Launched in India.

Additionally, the Edge 60 Fusion will have Water Touch 3.0 technology for responsive touch interactions. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will equipped with IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with MIL-810H certifications. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP front camera. The device will have a 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will run on Hello UI based on Android 15. Additionally, it is expected to offer three years of OS upgrades and will likely provide four years of security patches.

