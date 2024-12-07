New Delhi, December 7: Narayana Murthy, the Infosys founder, has reportedly purchased a luxurious flat in Bengaluru’s Kingfisher Towers for INR 50 crore. Kingfisher Towers is at one of the prime locations in Bengaluru and is home to several high-profile personalities. Kingfisher Towers, located in UB City, covers an area of 4.5 acres and consists of three separate blocks with a total of 81 apartments. The building has 34 stories and each apartment is quite spacious, with an average size of approximately 8,321 square feet.

As per a report of Times of India, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has bought a second flat in Kingfisher Towers for INR 50 crore. The flat features four bedrooms and offers five designated car parking spaces. The price per square foot for the apartment comes at a price of INR 59,500, which makes it one of the most expensive residential properties in Bengaluru. Narayana Murthy's wife, Sudha Murty, purchased an apartment on the 23rd floor of Kingfisher Towers for INR 29 crore about four years ago. Narayana Murthy Doesn’t Believe in Work Life Balance, Disappointed When Companies Moved to 5-Day Work Week.

Narayana Murthy is said to have purchased the apartment from a businessman based in Mumbai. The Kingfisher Towers are located on a site that used to be the home of Vijay Mallya's family. In 2010, the Prestige Group collaborated with Mallya to develop this project, and they sold 41 luxury apartments as part of their share in Kingfisher Towers. When the project first started, the apartments were priced at INR 22,000 per square foot. Infosys Performance Bonus: IT Giant Announces 85% Average Performance Bonus for Employees, Know Who Are Eligible.

According to reports, several well-known personalities also own apartments in Kingfisher Towers, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who is the executive chairperson of Biocon. Each resident pays approximately INR 5 lakh for maintenance for a quarter.

