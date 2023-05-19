Delhi, May 19: HMD Global (Nokia brand licensee) has launched Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G in the Indian market. The new feature phones come with a highly affordable price tag. Additionally, the company has added an inbuilt UPI 123PAY functionality. It has also partnered with Gupshup to make UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments seamless.

The UPI 123PAY option by NPCI lets users make safe and secure digital payments. It uses four types of payments - IVR-based payments, App-based payments, Missed call-based payments, and Proximity sound-based payments. Users just need to create a UPI ID linked to the savings bank account.

Nokia 105 (2023), Nokia 106 4G Specs and Features

The Nokia 105 (2023) sports a 1.8-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display and runs Nokia Series 30+ software platform. The Water Resistant (IP52) device comes with GSM 900/1800, FM Radio (Wired + wireless), Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, and a 3.5 mm AV Connector. It is backed by a 1000mAh battery that offers up to 12 hours of talk time and 22 days of standby time.

On the other hand, the Nokia 106 4G features a 1.8-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display and runs Nokia Series 30+ software platform. The Water Resistant (IP52) device comes with an MP3 player, Voice recorder, FM Radio (Wired + wireless), Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, and a 3.5 mm AV Connector. It supports 2G, 3G, 4G and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity options. The 1450mAh battery offers up to 8 hours of talk time (4G) and 12 days of standby time.

Nokia 105 (2023), Nokia 106 4G Price

The Nokia 105 (2023) is priced in India at Rs 1299. It comes in Charcoal, Cyan and Red Terracotta colours. On the other hand, the Nokia 106 4G comes with a price tag of Rs 2199. It comes in Charcoal and Blue colour options.

