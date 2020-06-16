Nokia 5310 Feature Phone With MediaTek MT6260A SoC Launched in India at Rs 3,399; to Go on Sale From June 23
HMD Global's Nokia officially introduced the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic 2020 smartphone in India. The feature phone was launched globally along with Nokia 8.3 5G & Nokia 5.3. The device is now available for pre-booking & will go on sale from June 23 via Nokia India Store & Amazon India. The Nokia 5310 brings back the sleek vintage design of the famous XpressMusic mobile phone that was launched especially for music enthusiasts in mid-2000. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Be Launched in India on June 16; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.
In terms of specifications, the Nokia 5310 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320x240 pixels. The feature phone will be offered with 8MB RAM + 16MB onboard storage expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. Powered by MediaTek MT6260A chipset, the affordable phone runs on Series 30+ operating system & is launched in two colour variants - White-Red & Black-Red.
Friend, companion, buddy, your OG. Call it what you want, it’s going to be here soon. #Nokia5310 #NeverMissABeat
To know more, visit: https://t.co/40tRMxaLBc pic.twitter.com/qvrcU2tf27
— Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) June 16, 2020
The phone comes packed with a removable 1200mAh battery & a single VGA camera at the rear.
Nokia 5310
-
Series 30+ OS
-
VGA Camera With Flash
-
2.4-inch QVGA Display
-
MediaTek MT6260A SoC
-
8MB
-
16MB
-
1200mAh
-
Rs 3,399
In addition to this, the refreshed version of classic Nokia XpressMusic 2007 comes with features like Bluetooth 3.0, 3.5mm jack, FM radio & a micro USB slot, dedicated buttons for music playback control & volume. The new Nokia 5310 is priced at Rs 3,399 for 8MB & 16MB configuration.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).