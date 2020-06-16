Nokia 5310 Feature Phone With MediaTek MT6260A SoC Launched in India at Rs 3,399; to Go on Sale From June 23

HMD Global's Nokia officially introduced the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic 2020 smartphone in India. The feature phone was launched globally along with Nokia 8.3 5G & Nokia 5.3. The device is now available for pre-booking & will go on sale from June 23 via Nokia India Store & Amazon India. The Nokia 5310 brings back the sleek vintage design of the famous XpressMusic mobile phone that was launched especially for music enthusiasts in mid-2000. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Be Launched in India on June 16; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 5310 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320x240 pixels. The feature phone will be offered with 8MB RAM + 16MB onboard storage expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. Powered by MediaTek MT6260A chipset, the affordable phone runs on Series 30+ operating system & is launched in two colour variants - White-Red & Black-Red.

Friend, companion, buddy, your OG. Call it what you want, it’s going to be here soon. #Nokia5310 #NeverMissABeat To know more, visit: https://t.co/40tRMxaLBc pic.twitter.com/qvrcU2tf27 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) June 16, 2020

The phone comes packed with a removable 1200mAh battery & a single VGA camera at the rear.

Nokia 5310 Series 30+ OS

VGA Camera With Flash

2.4-inch QVGA Display

MediaTek MT6260A SoC

8MB

16MB

1200mAh

Rs 3,399

In addition to this, the refreshed version of classic Nokia XpressMusic 2007 comes with features like Bluetooth 3.0, 3.5mm jack, FM radio & a micro USB slot, dedicated buttons for music playback control & volume. The new Nokia 5310 is priced at Rs 3,399 for 8MB & 16MB configuration.

