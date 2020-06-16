Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Nokia 5310 Feature Phone With MediaTek MT6260A SoC Launched in India at Rs 3,399; to Go on Sale From June 23

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 01:26 PM IST
Nokia 5310 Feature Phone With MediaTek MT6260A SoC Launched in India at Rs 3,399; to Go on Sale From June 23
Nokia 5310 India Launch (Photo Credits: Nokia)

HMD Global's Nokia officially introduced the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic 2020 smartphone in India. The feature phone was launched globally along with Nokia 8.3 5G & Nokia 5.3. The device is now available for pre-booking & will go on sale from June 23 via Nokia India Store & Amazon India. The Nokia 5310 brings back the sleek vintage design of the famous XpressMusic mobile phone that was launched especially for music enthusiasts in mid-2000. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Be Launched in India on June 16; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 5310 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320x240 pixels. The feature phone will be offered with 8MB RAM + 16MB onboard storage expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. Powered by MediaTek MT6260A chipset, the affordable phone runs on Series 30+ operating system & is launched in two colour variants - White-Red & Black-Red.

The phone comes packed with a removable 1200mAh battery & a single VGA camera at the rear.

Nokia 5310

Nokia 5310
  • Series 30+ OS
  • VGA Camera With Flash
  • 2.4-inch QVGA Display
  • MediaTek MT6260A SoC
  • 8MB
  • 16MB
  • 1200mAh
  • Rs 3,399

In addition to this, the refreshed version of classic Nokia XpressMusic 2007 comes with features like Bluetooth 3.0, 3.5mm jack, FM radio & a micro USB slot, dedicated buttons for music playback control & volume. The new Nokia 5310 is priced at Rs 3,399 for 8MB & 16MB configuration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

