Israel is set to launch six Bitcoin mutual funds on December 31, 2024, marking a significant milestone for its digital asset industry. Approved by the Israeli Securities Authority, the funds will track Bitcoin's value, with investment houses like IBI, Meitav, Migdal Capital Markets, and Phoenix Investment leading the initiative. The move aligns with global trends, as Bitcoin ETFs have gained traction in the U.S., with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF attracting substantial inflows. Experts believe this step could bolster Israel's nascent crypto market, though regulatory caution has slowed progress. Bitcoin Price Today, December 30: BTC Price Nears USD 94,000.

BTC Mutual Funds to Be Launched by Israel on December 31, 2024

🇮🇱 Israel is set to launch 6 $BTC mutual funds on Dec. 31. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kgF0jIbN8G — CryptosRus (@CryptosR_Us) December 30, 2024

