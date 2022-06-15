Nothing Phone (1) smartphone's first look has been officially revealed. In a new teaser, the company has teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its rear panel and camera module. According to the released image, Nothing Phone (1) seems to be built with a metal frame, texture finish and Nothing branding at the bottom left corner. Nothing Phone (1) Smartphone To Be Manufactured in India.

The smartphone can be seen with a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. The power button is on the right side whereas the volume rocker is at the left edge.

Bold. Warm. Full of soul. A return to instinct. This is phone (1). Tune in on 12 July to hear all about it: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/5XUbvo8dwZ — Nothing (@nothing) June 15, 2022

In terms of specifications, Nothing Phone (1) is likely to come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone will get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens with OIS support. Nothing Phone (1) could run on Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box. The launch event of Nothing Phone (1) will take place on July 12, 2022, at 8:30 pm IST and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

