OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker is rumoured to launch the OnePlus 11 Pro smartphone by the end of this year. Ahead of its launch, renders have been reportedly leaked online by tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with SmartPrix. The renders are based on the early prototypes of the device. According to the leaked renders, the OnePlus 11 Pro will come with an alert slider on the right spine, next to the power button. OnePlus 10R 5G Now Available at Rs 34,999; Check Details Here.

The handset is seen with a triple rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding on it, along with an LED flash. On the center rear panel, there is a OnePlus branding. At the front, there is a punch-hole cut out in the top-left center of the display. On the left spine, volume rockers can be seen.

OnePlus 11 Pro is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which will debut during the Qualcomm Summit 2022 event. The Qualcomm Summit 2022 event is expected to take place between November 15 and November 17, 2022. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to announce the launch date of the OnePlus 11 Pro in the coming months.

