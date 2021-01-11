OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone is all set to enter the all-new OnePlus Band today in the Indian market. This product will be the company's first band and India is among the first countries to get it. Ahead of the launch, the band has also been listed on Amazon India and OnePlus India website that reveals its key specifications. The launch event will begin at 11 am IST via OnePlus' official YouTube and other social media handles. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch RX & OnePlus Band Specifications Leaked via OnePlus Health App: Report.

OnePlus Band (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In terms of specifications, OnePlus Band is likely to sport a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display.

Introducing the new face of fitness. Staying fit has never been easier. OnePlus Band#SmartEverywear Dropping 11am IST | 11th January Get notified: https://t.co/tyxlW6cRmE pic.twitter.com/Opuo3E2lTc — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 8, 2021

The dedicated page on Amazon reveals that the band will come with features such as water resistance, dust resistance, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring system and blood oxygen saturation monitoring (SpO2). The Amazon listing also showcases the band with 13 workout modes and will offer seamless connectivity.

OnePlus Band (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The device might be offered in four shades - Black, Silver, Orange and Blue. As per new reports, OnePlus Band will provide 14-days worth of battery life on a single charge. The upcoming band will work with the OnePlus Health app and is likely to be priced at Rs 2,499. The band will rival against the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and Honor Band 5. More details of the OnePlus Band will be revealed during its launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).