OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker, officially launched the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition in the home country. The handset will go on sale on May 31, 2022. Customers purchasing the smartphone will get a limited-period discount of up to CNY 200 (approximately Rs 2,300). It will be sold in athletics grey and lightspeed ​​blue shades. OnePlus is yet to announce the launch details in the global market, including India. The handset is said to arrive in India with a different name. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Spotted on Official India Website: Report.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,199. The 12GB + 256GB variant will be sold at CNY 2,499.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port for charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

