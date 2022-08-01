OnePlus India has officially launched the Nord Buds CE earbuds today in the country. The earbuds will go on sale on August 4, 2022, at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart and the official OnePlus website. The company announced the launch of Nord Buds CE via its Twitter account. OnePlus Ace Pro Aka OnePlus 10T 5G Confirmed To Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display.

When fully charged, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE is claimed to offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time at 50 percent volume and up to 3 hours of calling. It can provide up to 81 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Witness amazing sound quality, 10mins fast charging and ergonomic design for best comfort on #OnePlusNordBudsCE. Open Sale starts 4th Aug, 12PM. Get notified: https://t.co/FmP0EUNEAh pic.twitter.com/tRZUmoX3PM — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 1, 2022

The earbuds come with 94ms ultra-low latency, 13.4mm dynamic drivers with 20Hz to 20,000Hz frequency response and Bluetooth version 5.2 with a wireless range of up to 10 metres. OnePlus Nord Buds CE also comes with support for AAC and SBC audio formats. It offers a Fast Pair feature that allows the earbuds to connect to OnePlus smartphones seamlessly.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

It also comes with a charging case, a USB Type-C port and a Nord emoji sticker. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord Buds CE is priced at Rs 2,299. It is important to note that this is an introductory price. The company is yet to announce when will this introductory price last.

