New Delhi, December 9: OpenAI is reportedly in discussions to remove a provision to restrict Microsoft's access to its most advanced models upon the achievement of "artificial general intelligence" (AGI). The ChatGPT maker is said to be looking to secure billions of dollars in future investments. To achieve this, they are thinking of removing the stipulation from its corporate structure. By doing so, they hope to attract more funding and support for their projects.

As per a report of Financial Times, OpenAI is looking to unlock investment by removing the "AGI" clause with Microsoft. It is said that it would allow the technology group to keep investing in and using all of OpenAI's technology once AGI is reached. However, reports suggest that the board has not yet come to a final decision. They might be considering various possibilities and having discussions about the best way to proceed. OpenAI Sora 2 Footage Leaked Online Showing 1-Minute Long AI Video Generation Capability, Expected Next Week.

When OpenAI develops AGI, which is described as an advanced autonomous system that can perform most tasks better than humans at economically valuable work, Microsoft's access to the technology would be void. Once AGI is achieved, Microsoft will not have the same rights to use or invest in this technology.

AGI is excluded from all commercial and IP licensing agreements. The clause was added to ensure that the potentially powerful technology is not misused for commercial purposes. OpenAI is in talks with its investors about new terms, which includes discussions with its biggest shareholder, Microsoft. Apple Vision Pro Likely To Add Support for PlayStation VR Controllers: Report.

Additionally, OpenAI has recently launched ChatGPT Pro, which provides users with unlimited access to the OpenAI o1 and the OpenAI o1 Preview Model for a monthly fee of USD 200. Subscribing to ChatGPT Pro comes with several advantages. Users will have unrestricted access to the GPT-4o, OpenAI o1, and OpenAI o1 mini.

