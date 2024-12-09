San Francisco, December 9: Apple Vision Pro will likely offer gamers the new capability of PlayStation VR controllers. Apple's mixed reality headset has added several new applications and features, allowing customers to explore virtual and augmented reality. According to a new report, the iPhone maker is considering introducing something for gamers.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the upcoming capability in Apple Vision Pro will offer gamers the option of a PS VR controller. Since its launch this year, Vision Pro has attracted several customers and enthusiasts who want to experiment with new technology. However, due to its high price, the headset faced limited demand. However, the company is considering offering a cheaper version of the Vision 2 soon in the market. Fortnite Ballistic Early Access Launch on December 11; Know What To Expect From Tactical Shooter Mode Game (Watch Trailer),

The report suggested that Apple's Vision Pro failed as a "glaring" gaming device even if it excelled in many other segments. However, to tackle this problem, the company will adopt a new strategy by offering PlayStation VR Controller support to users.

After its launch, the report mentioned that Apple sold only half a million units of its mixed-reality headset. The company integrated several new features to explore within the headset, such as Adobe Photoshop, Final Cut Pro and more. It also has spatial video playability and other advanced features. The burden, however, would still remain on the lack of the device's gaming capabilities. Samsung One UI 7 Beta Begins To Roll Out; Check Features and Eligible Devices.

Apple still faces competition in the MR headset segment, as Mark Zuckerberg's Meta and other companies offer their devices at lower prices and with the same capabilities and features. The report also mentioned that Apple developers would not pay a large sum of money to create titles for the device. Thus, Apple will require millions of dollars to get the world's best gaming console makers on board.

