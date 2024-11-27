San Francisco, November 27: OpenAI Sora, one of the most anticipated products, has been reportedly leaked. Several users on social media platforms announced the leak of Sora and shared various new videos confirming the news. It was alleged by some of the early testers of OpenAI's text-to-video generator had leaked the model online using Hugging Face Space.

OpenAI Sora was unveiled in February 2024 and offered a sneak peek at its AI-video generation capabilities. The Microsoft-backed company shared some video samples and excited some users who were interested in its release. The OpenAI Sora release date has not been announced as the company tested it with some Hollywood directors for use in movies. ChatGPT for iOS Receives New Apple Shortcuts Integration That Lets Users To Create Shortcuts To Open SearchGPT, Siri Integration With Chatbot Expected in iOS 18.2 Update.

Sora AI Model by OpenAI Leaked Online

OpenAI Sora has leaked pic.twitter.com/6HDqDWkYaz — ʟᴇɢɪᴛ (@legit_rumors) November 26, 2024

OpenAI Sora Leaked Video of AI Generated Baby in Swimming Pool

OMG OpenAI Sora has been leaked! Free to use now on Huggingface, link in comment It can be shut down anytime, try it now! It can generate 1080P and up to 10s video! And the results are incredible! 9 Examples: pic.twitter.com/rIJJv5TQTo — el.cine (@EHuanglu) November 26, 2024

OpenAI Sora's AI Generated Sam Altman

LEAKED OpenAI headquarters in news of the Sora leak pic.twitter.com/S6zgd6fZtH — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔣𝔢𝔩 (@GrimfelOfficial) November 26, 2024

OpenAI Sora Project Leaked, Detailed Video

OpenAI's Project "Sora" has LEAKED! Here's what you need to know (and wild demos): pic.twitter.com/DqOhChBkyE — MatthewBerman (@MatthewBerman) November 26, 2024

OpenAI Sora Multiple Leaked Videos

A thread of several video examples of the leaked OpenAI Sora version. Watch and download as long as possible https://t.co/Vh1zzsKgPT pic.twitter.com/N6lFncIoOj — Chubby♨️ (@kimmonismus) November 26, 2024

AI Video Generator Sora Leaked Online

Early Testers Leaked OpenAI Sora

This looks real - early testers have leaked access to OpenAI Sora using Hugging Face Space https://t.co/Hx1vflGsx5 pic.twitter.com/HFDd3aDT8C — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) November 26, 2024

According to X user (@legit_rumours), the OpenAI Sora model was leaked online. A screenshot of the details was shared on Elon Musk's social platform. Another Chubby (@kimmonismus) shared some of the leaked Sora videos, confirming that it was indeed leaked online. A user on X called MatthewBerman (@MatthewBerman) shared a detailed video about the leak and highlighted key posts that said that the model was released by early testers.

A user called Grimfel (@GrimfelOfficial) shared a video of AI-generated OpenAI CEO Sam Altman running to unplug the systems, seemingly preventing users from accessing the model ahead of its official release. Other users, like Kol Tregaskes (@koltregaskes) and Tibor Blaho (@btibor91), said the OpenAI Sora video model was released and accessible on Hugging Face. Google Gemini Spotify Extension Rolling Out for Android Users; Know How To Connect and Use It.

The users could generate a 10-second video with 1080p resolution using the leaked front-end by providing a prompt. However, reports said that the queue of other users might have been so long that they were not able to access it. Some of the users generated the videos and shared them online. Despite all the access to the users, OpenAI shut down complete access to all the users within 3 hours for all the artists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).