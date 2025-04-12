New Delhi, April 12: OpenAI will soon phase out GPT-4 from ChatGPT, replacing it with the more advanced GPT-4o model. Recently, Sam Altman-run OpenAI has made improvements to GPT-4o to enhance its ability to follow instructions more effectively, improve its coding skills, and refine its communication style for better clarity. The transition marks a significant step in OpenAI's to improve its AI technologies.

OpenAI stated that “Effective April 30, 2025, GPT‑4 will be retired from ChatGPT and fully replaced by GPT‑4o.” However, GPT-4 will still be available in the API. GPT-4o is the latest AI model to handle multiple types of input. It outperforms GPT-4 in various areas. OpenAI said, "In head‑to‑head evaluations it consistently surpasses GPT‑4 in writing, coding, STEM, and more." ChatGPT Memory Update: OpenAI’s Chatbot Can Now Reference Past Chats To Offer Personalised Responses Based on Your Preferences and Interests.

GPT-4o has enhanced its ability to handle complex technical and coding tasks. It now produces cleaner and simpler frontend code, which makes it easier for developers. Additionally, it has improved its capacity to analyse existing code to identify the changes needed for better performance. GPT-4o generates coding outputs that compile and run successfully, which helps to streamline coding workflows.

GPT-4o has become skilled at following detailed instructions when dealing with prompts that include multiple or complex requests. It has improved its ability to generate outputs that match the specified format requested. Additionally, OpenAI claims GPT-4o demonstrates greater accuracy in classification tasks. Grok 3.5 Coming Soon: Elon Musk Teases Launching Successor of Grok 3 With Major Upgrades Soon, Confirms Grok 4 Releasing Later This Year.

As per a report of The Verge, OpenAI is also planning to introduce a new AI model, GPT-4.1, which may be revealed next week. The upcoming AI model is expected to be an enhanced version of OpenAI's GPT-4o. Additionally, it will likely be launched along with the GPT-4.1 Mini and Nano models. OpenAI might also be preparing to launch the full version of its o3 reasoning model, along with a mini version of o4 that could be released even sooner.

