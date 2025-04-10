Elon Musk, while livestreaming 'Path of Exile' using Starlink, revealed that Grok 3.5 will be launched sooner with significant upgrades. The tech billionaire also confirmed that Grok 4 will be introduced later this year. Grok 3 was launched in February 2025 with several key upgrades over Grok 2. Over the weeks, Musk's xAI has added many features such as voice mode, DeepResearch, DeeperResearch, reasoning capability, and image editing. Google Firebase Studio, Google Workspace Introduced for Full-Stack AI Apps Development and Work Automation at Google Cloud Next 2025; Check Details.

Elon Musk Announced Grok 3.5 Coming Out 'Soonish' and Grok 4 Later This Year

ELON: GROK 3.5 SOON, GROK 4 LATER THIS YEAR While livestreaming Path of Exile using Starlink, Elon revealed the upcoming Grok roadmap: “Grok 4, later this year. We've got Grok 3.5 coming out soonish. That'll be a lot of significant upgrades.” Source: @elonmusk https://t.co/uWK9o7KJLk pic.twitter.com/fVWbxqhupP — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)