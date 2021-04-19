Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially launched the Oppo A54 smartphone in India. The handset will be made available for sale from tomorrow at 12 noon via Flipkart. Sale offers include up to Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank cards and credit card EMI, no-cost EMI, standard EMI options, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank and up to Rs 12,650 off via exchange deals. The phone comes in three colour options - Moonlight Gold, Starry Blue and Crystal Black. Oppo A74 5G Smartphone Confirmed To Be Priced in India Under Rs 20,000: Report.

Oppo A54 (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Oppo A54 is priced at Rs 13,490 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 14,490. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the phone sports a triple rear camera module with a 13MP main lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Oppo A54 (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Oppo A54 comes fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G and Wi-Fi. The device runs on an Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 operating system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).