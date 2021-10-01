Expanding its A-series, Oppo India has launched a new A55 4G smartphone at a starting price of Rs 15,490. Oppo's latest offering will be available for purchase on October 3, 2021. It comes as a replacement for the Oppo A54 that was launched in India last year. The affordable smartphone comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The smartphone boasts a 3D curved design with a thickness of 8.40 mm. Oppo A-Series Smartphone To Launch in India on October 1, 2021; Likely To Be A55 4G Model.

The main highlights of the phone are punch-hole display, 50MP AI triple camera, 5000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging, 16MP AI selfie camera, and more. As part of the launch offer, the Oppo A55 gets a no-cost EMI option across all major banks.

Coming to prices, the base 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 15,490 and the 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,490. The handset is available in two shades - Starry Black and Rainbow Blue.

The #OPPOA55 is here to mesmerize you with its excellent features and stylish looks. Starting from just ₹15,490. Sale starts from 3rd October.

Talking about the specs, the Oppo A55 sports a 6.51-inch punch-hole display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The LCD panel has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.20 per cent. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera module. It consists of a 50MP primary lens along with two 2MP snappers for macro and bokeh images. Upfront, it comes with a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. For security, it gets a side fingerprint Unlock and an AI face unlock. It runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

