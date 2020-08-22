Oppo Mobile India has already confirmed that it will be launching the 2020 Oppo A53 smartphone in India. Apart from this smartphone, the Chinese phone maker will also launch the Oppo F17 Series in the country. The company has teased the upcoming smartphones on its official Twitter account. The new Oppo F17 series will comprise of two phones - Oppo F17 & Oppo F17 Pro. Also, another promotional poster of the Oppo F17 Series has surfaced online that revealed key details of the phones. Oppo A53 Smartphone With 90Hz Punch-Hole Display Launching in India on August 25, 2020.

The teaser video released by Oppo India confirms the new series will comprise of the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro. The video highlights that the phones will be just 7.48 mm thick. It has also revealed the front design of the phone confirming a pill-shaped hole-punch display. The teaser video also revealed that the Oppo smartphones will get sport quad-camera module with sensors positioned in a square-shaped camera bump. The camera module is placed on the top left corner of the rear panel.

The handsets will be offered in several colour options such as white, orange, blue, grey, and black. A recent tweet from the company claims that the upcoming Oppo F17 series will be the ‘sleekest phone of 2020'.

According to a promotional poster from MySmartPrice, the upcoming Oppo F17 series comprising of Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro will be launched in India soon. The new Oppo F17 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to its predecessor - Oppo F15. The report also mentions that two new phones will be introduced in the Indian market next month. We can expect more details coming out about the new smartphones in the coming weeks.

