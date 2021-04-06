Oppo India officially launched the Oppo F19 smartphone in the country. The device has been introduced as the latest model in the Oppo F19 Series. Last month, the company launched the Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+ phones and now the Oppo F19 Series comprises Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 devices. The phone is now available for sale via Flipkart. Sale offers include up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit cards, credit cards EMI, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs 16,500 off via exchange deals, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options. Oppo F19 Smartphone Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, Oppo F19 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Oppo F19 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Get set to flaunt the all-new #OPPOF19 with OPPO 33W Flash Charge, 5000mAh battery, 16.34cm AMOLED FHD+ Punch-Hole Display & more at only ₹18,990! Get 7.5% cashback and other exciting offers* Pre-order now: https://t.co/DJTyIo5ZIM *T&C apply: https://t.co/KCeHRaVYaa pic.twitter.com/7U94Nyscze — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 6, 2021

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Oppo F19 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo Mobile India)

The device comes fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on the Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 operating system. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Oppo F19 is priced at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB model.

