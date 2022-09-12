Oppo F21s Pro Series India Launch is set for September 15, 2022. The company teased its upcoming series on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. Oppo has also set up a dedicated microsite for the F21s Pro Series on its official India website, revealing its design and camera. Oppo F21 Pro Now Available For Online Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

Oppo India claims that the F21s Pro series will feature 30x zoom support. According to the Oppo India website, Oppo F21s Pro will come with a 64MP triple AI rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. Volume rockers can be seen on the left edge, whereas the power button is located on the right edge.

Create new perspective and experience the extraordinary beauty in everyday objects around you with up to 30X magnification. Made possible with the powerful Segment 1st Microlens Camera on the OPPO F21s Pro. Launching on 15th September.#OPPOF21sProSeries #BeautyInEverything — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 12, 2022

At the bottom, there will be a SIM tray on the left spine, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone and a speaker grille. Ahead of the launch, a known tipster has revealed the models and their specifications online. According to tipster Paras Guglani, Oppo F21s Pro will comprise F21s and F21s Pro models. Both models are said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

