Oppo Find X2 Smartphone Teased Ahead of Launch; To Feature 3K Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

Oppo Find X2 Smartphone Teased Ahead of Launch (Photo Credits: Brian Shen Twitter)

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone brand is all geared up for the launch of the new Oppo Find X2 smartphone on March 6 in China. Though, we are still nine days away from the launch, the teasers have starting hitting the internet. A new Oppo Find X2 teaser has revealed new details about the smartphone, wherein it would be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC. Another teaser also suggest that the phone will sport 3K display carrying a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel will also support HDR10 support. Oppo's Upcoming Smartwatch Will Feature 3D Glass Display; Could Be Launched Alongside Oppo Find X2 Next Month.

Moreover, the company has revealed multiple teasers on Weibo showcasing display details about the smartphone. Going by the first teaser, it reveals three short clips together, suggesting different details about the phone like 3K resolution display offering better scrolling and navigation experience. Currently, the display with 120Hz refresh rate is offered on Asus ROG Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy S20 series and other flagship devices. iQOO 3 5G Smartphone Featuring Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India Starting From Rs 36,990.

Previous reports tipped that Oppo Find X2 will sport a 6.5-inch display screen with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At the rear, there could be a triple camera setup whereas there will be a 32MP front camera. The phone is likely to be fuelled by a 4,065mAh battery.