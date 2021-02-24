Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Reno5 F phone soon. The company has teased its upcoming device on the official Kenya website revealing its design and key specifications. The timer on the website suggests that the smartphone will be launched in the country on March 26, 2021. As per the website, the phone seems to have a different design at the back as compared to the other Reno5 series devices. OPPO Reno 5 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched in Vietnam; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Oppo Reno5 F (Photo Credits: Oppo Kenya)

At the front, the handset can be seen with a punch-hole cut located at the top left corner for the selfie camera. Oppo Reno5 F could be a toned-down version of the Reno5 4G phone that was launched in China last year. In terms of specifications, Reno5 F will sport a punch-hole display and dual-view video mode. The device will feature a quad rear camera system. As per the reports, the camera module will comprise a 48MP primary lens.

Oppo Reno5 F (Photo Credits: Oppo Kenya)

The handset will be made available with a 4,310mAh battery and 30W VOOC flash charging support. The phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and will support AI colour portrait mode. Pricing and other details of the handset will be revealed during its launch event.

