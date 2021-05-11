Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Reno6 Series soon. Oppo Reno6 Series will consist of Reno6, Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ devices. Reno6 Series was reportedly spotted on 3C and MIIT certifications recently and now, specifications of Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ have been leaked via TENAA listing. A Chinese tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station has shared TENAA listings of the Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ phones on its Weibo account. Oppo Reno6 Series To Be Reportedly Launched on May 22, 2021.

Oppo Reno6 Pro (Photo Credits: TENAA)

The Reno6 Pro phone is listed with a model number PEPM00 and the Reno6 Pro+ has been spotted with a model number PENM00. In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno6 Pro will feature a 6.55-inch punch-hole display and could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The handset is expected to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery.

Oppo Reno6 Pro (Photo Credits: TENAA)

On the other hand, the Reno6 Pro+ will also carry a similar screen size of 6.55-inch. Both handsets will sport an FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Reno6 Pro+ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and will run on the Android 11 operating system. Both Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ will come with 65W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing much is known, we expect the company to start teasing its Reno6 Series soon.

