New Delhi: Aiming to provide better videography skills, leading smartphone brand OPPO on Wednesday unveiled two new phones under its much-awaited Reno series, along with Enco X true wireless noise-canceling earphones, in India. The new OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G will be available for Rs 39,990 and Rs 29,990 in two new colours -- aurora and stellar Black -- on Flipkart from July 20. The earphone will be available in blue colour option. Oppo Reno6 5G & Reno6 Pro 5G Launched in India From Rs 29,990; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

"The Reno6 series is perfectly poised to redefine the frontiers of what you can expect out a smartphone," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India told IANS.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno6 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Why wait now? The all-new OPPO Reno6 5G with industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, OPPO Reno Glow and first-in-India MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset is here. Priced at ₹29,990. Pre-orders starts from 23rd July.#OPPOReno6Series pic.twitter.com/b1ri3cLHN5 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 14, 2021

The phones feature a 6.5-inch 3D curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring a smooth feel and comfortable viewing experience. The display is HDR10+ certified for a more vivid visual experience. Paired with this display is 360-degree Light-Sensing enabled by two ambient light sensors, which improve the accuracy of auto-brightness adjustments, making the viewing experience more comfortable.

Oppo Reno6 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

"Consumers today are looking for superior imaging capability, stunning design, powerful performance, and an unparalleled experience," Khanoria said. "To cater to these demands, we launched our most awaited Reno6 series- crafted and designed with passion. The 5G superphone will enable users to capture their emotions in portrait providing an ultimate professional-level experience," he added.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Both the Reno6 Pro 5G and the Reno6 5G feature an AI-enabled 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear and a 32MP front camera. Additionally, the devices have a dedicated colour temperature sensor that captures colours more accurately. It comes with an industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, Reno Glow design and AI Highlight Video to provide a top-notch experience.

Oppo Reno6 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

In addition to this, to deliver a flagship-level performance, the Reno6 Series are powered by powerful chipsets -- MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in Reno6 Pro 5G and MediaTek Dimensity 900 in Reno6 5G. The Reno6 Pro 5G will be available in the 12GB+ 256GB variant while the Reno6 5G will be available in the 8GB+128GB variant.

