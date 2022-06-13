Poco India is all set to launch the F4 5G smartphone soon. The company has been teasing the smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing several specifications. Last week, Poco confirmed that the F4 5G smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. Now in a new tweet, the Chinese phone maker has revealed that the Poco F4 5G will come with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and will house UFS 3.1 storage. Poco F4 Confirmed To Be Powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC, India Launch Soon.

According to a tipster, the price of Poco F4 5G was allegedly leaked via a Xiaomi retailer. The leak revealed that the handset will cost $459 (approximately Rs 35,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The Indian model is expected to be priced at Rs 26,999.

If 6GB RAM is good, how about 8? Wait, 8? What if we tell you that the POCO F4 5G will also have a whopping 12GB LPDDR5 RAM? Get ready to experience true power.#EverythingYouNeed #MadeOfMAD pic.twitter.com/Pi2zCD57Px — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 11, 2022

In terms of specifications, Poco F4 5G could sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 64MP triple rear camera setup and more. Connectivity options might include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2022 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).