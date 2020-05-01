Popular Google Doodle Games: Stay and Play Garden Gnomes Game at Home in the Popular Past Google Doodle Series

Stay and Play Garden Gnomes Game (Photo Credits: File Image)

So, it is time to play the fifth game in Google's past doodle games series, which they introduced amid novel coronavirus-caused lockdown. It is "Garden Gnomes" adding to the list of Popular Google Doodle Games. Coronavirus or COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. Such has been the adversity of the pandemic that the government has ordered lockdown to secure its people. And staying indoors 24/7 can be challenging, especially for those who have little kids at home. In light of this, the search engine giant kicked off a cute series to make spending time at home more enjoyable and cherished. On May 1, 2020, they request people to stay and play at home with today's featured throwback: 2018 Doodle game celebrating Garden Gnomes!

History of Garden Gnomes

Garden Gnomes had initially appeared two years ago on June 10, 2018. The interactive game was created to honour Germany's Garden Day. The festival puts the spotlight on garden gnomes (German: Gartenzwerge, lit. 'garden dwarfs') who are typically lawn ornament figurines of small humanoid creatures known as gnomes. These gnomes with shaggy beards and red-pointy hats first appeared in the 13th century but popularised in 1840 after being used for decoration in UK garden parties.

How to Play Garden Gnomes?

Here's how the Garden Gnome game works: Use your trusty catapult (or trebuchet to be precise) to launch your clay gnomes into the farthest reaches of your garden. Now, a trebuchet is a type of catapult that uses an extended arm to throw a projectile. The farther your gnome travels, the more flowers you plant—and the more points you earn! Once you learn the basics, you can choose from six colourful gnomes with different shapes, weights, and bounciness. Try each one to see which gnome goes the most incredible distance towards making your garden the most beautiful of all. Here is how you can play “Garden Gnomes” Google Doodle Game at home.

Reach of Garden Gnomes Google Doodle Games

Garden Gnomes Doodle’s Reach (File Image)

Garden Gnomes, the fifth doodle game of the series will be available for the users in the countries such as Brazil, United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Russia, Kenya, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Iceland, Netherlands, Ghana, Uganda, Senegal, Nigeria and Tanzania. Sadly, the doodle would not adorn the Google homepage in India. Nevertheless, they can always enjoy the other games from the fun list of popular past Google doodle games series. Stay Home. Stay Safe.