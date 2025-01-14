New Delhi, January 14: Vivo has announced a price reduction for its T series smartphones, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G and Vivo T3 Ultra 5G, which makes these devices more affordable for customers. These Vivo T series smartphones were launched last year. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G and Vivo T3 Ultra 5G are known for its features and performance. Potential buyers can have a great opportunity to own these smartphones with the price drop.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G was launched in India in August 2024, followed by the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G in September 2024. After months, Vivo has now announced a reduction in prices for both the models. At the time of its launch, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G was priced at INR 24,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. The smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was available for INR 26,999. Additionally, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G was launched in India, starting at a price of INR 31,999. Nothing Phone 3 Likely To Launch in Early 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone features a 6.77-inch 3D AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits of brightness. The camera setup of the smartphone includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charge and reverse charging capabilities.

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 50 MP front camera. The T3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 5500 mAh battery with 80 W fast charging support. iPhone 16 Pro Flipkart Discounts: Apple’s Premium Smartphone Available at Massive Price Cut During Flipkart Republic Day 2025 Sale in India.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G New Price and Availability

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is now being offered at a new price at INR 22,999 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant is now priced at INR 24,999. The Vivo T3 Ultra is now available for INR 29,999 with the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is now priced at INR 31,999, and the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is now available at INR 33,999. Interested customers can buy these smartphones from the Vivo India online store, Flipkart, and various partner retail stores.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).