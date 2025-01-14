Realme is set to launch the Realme 14 Pro series 5G in India on January 16, 2025. This series will include the Realme 14 Pro 5G and the Realme 14 Pro + 5G smartphones. The company will also introduce the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC on the same day. Realme has teased the upcoming neckband earphone and said, "Charge for 10 minutes, groove for 20 hours. With Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, say goodbye to long waits and hello to non-stop beats." The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC is expected to provide up to 50dB of Active Noise Cancellation to enhance the listening experience. Additionally, these neckband earbuds are anticipated to feature an IP55 rating. Vivo T3 Pro 5G and Vivo T3 Ultra 5G Price Drops; Check New Price and Other Details of Vivo T Series Smartphones.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC Fast Charging Feature

Charge for 10 minutes, groove for 20 hours! 📷📷 With #realmeBudsWireless5ANC, say goodbye to long waits and hello to non-stop beats. Power up in no time and let the music take over your day. Launching on 16th Jan, 12 Noon Know more: https://t.co/f0kfmL3KDa pic.twitter.com/clzwseWR1M — realme (@realmeIndia) January 14, 2025

