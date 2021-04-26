Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow variant is now available for online sale in India. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device via Flipkart. The phone made its debut in the country last week, and now it is available for sale. Apart from the attractive yellow Illuminating colour, the overall specifications of the phone remain identical to the regular Realme 8 Pro variants. The main highlights of the phone are an FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 108MP quad rear cameras, 4500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging and more. Realme Q3, Realme Q3 Pro & Realme Q3i Launched.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Variant (Photo Credits: Realme India)

In terms of pricing, the handset is available for purchase via Flipkart, official website and offline markets with a starting price of Rs 17,999. This price is for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The bigger 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 18,999. Apart from Illuminating Yellow colour, it also gets Cyber Black and Cyber Silver.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 1,080x2,400 pixels of resolution. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset that is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Variant (Photo Credits: Realme India)

For photos and video, the Realme 8 Pro gets a quad-camera module at the back, which houses a 108MP primary sensor. There's also a 16MP selfie camera upfront. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery supporting 50W fast charging technology.

