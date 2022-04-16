Realme recently introduced a new smartphone under its V series, the Realme V23, in the China market. It comes in two variants - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. While the former is priced at 1,699 Yuan, the latter costs 1,899 Yuan. The device is already on sale in the Chinese market. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G Launched in India; First Online Sale on March 14, 2022.

The key highlights of the phone are octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 6.58-inch display, a 48MP rear camera, a 5000mAh battery, and more. Realme offers the handset in two colours - Glass Magic and Gravel Black.

It gets a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. Under the hood, there's a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, that comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Realme V23 has a dual-rear camera module comprising a 48MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. It also gets an 8MP shooter upfront for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

