The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10 Pro smartphones will go on sale tomorrow in India. These handsets will be available for purchase via Amazon India as well as the official retail website at noon. The Note 10 is already available on the e-commerce website. Both the phones come on three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. However, the 6GB + 64GB variant of the Note 10 Pro Max will not be made available during the sale. Redmi Note 10S Smartphone Teased; Likely To Be Launched In India Soon.

The Redmi Note is priced from Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999 whereas the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 18,999. On the other hand, prices of Note 10 Pro Max start at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The bigger 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 21,999.

Specification-wise, both the handsets get a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phones are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, which is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal memory.

Prepare yourself to be awed by the striking Evol. design of the #10n10 Beauty #RedmiNote10ProMax !📱 Crafted with love, this BEAST is available in 3 colorful avatars: the strong, the calm or the bold.... Take your pick! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/nyYLVlZ5KW — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) April 30, 2021

Both the phones are very much identical in terms of specifications but differ in terms of camera capabilities. While the Note 10 Pro gets a 64MP quad rear, the Note 10 Pro Max comes with a 108MP quad camera setup. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. Under the skin, there's a massive 5020 mAh battery with 30W charging support. They run on MIUI 12 based on the latest Android 11 OS.

