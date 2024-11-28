New Delhi, November 28: December 2024 will be filled with new smartphone launches. Several brands are preparing to introduce their latest smartphones in the upcoming month in India. Some highly anticipated launches include the iQOO 13, Redmi Note 14 5G series, Vivo X200 series, and Lava Yuva 4. These upcoming smartphones are expected to offer a mix of performance, design, and innovative features to meet various user needs.

In November 2024, India saw the launch of several new smartphones. Realme GT 7 Pro was launched equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. OPPO Find X8 series was launched, which included the OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro with Dimensity 9400 processors. Vivo also joined with Vivo Y300 5G and HMD Fusion was introduced with a unique design and feature set. Additionally, in the global market, the Nubia Z70 Ultra was launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China; Know Price, Specifications and Features.

List of Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in December 2024

December 2024 is set to unveil new smartphones, which will feature advanced specifications and features. Below is the list of confirmed and expected smartphone launches in December 2024.

iQOO 13

iQOO 13 will be launched on December 3, 2024 in India. The iQOO 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone will feature an LTPO AMOLED display, which will offer a 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 13 will be available in Legend Edition and Nardo Grey colours. It will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.

Redmi Note 14 Series

Redmi Note 14 series will be launched in India on December 9, 2024. The Redmi Note 14 series is expected to include the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The Redmi Note 14 series is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor. The devices may feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the series is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

REDMAGIC 10 Pro

The REDMAGIC 10 Pro is set to launch on December 3, 2024. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The display of the REDMAGIC 10 Pro will come with a 1.5K resolution and will deliver a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it will be equipped with a 7,050mAh battery. iPhone 17 Slim Likely To Have 6mm Thin Design and May Use eSIM Technology Skipping Physical SIM Card: Reports.

Vivo X200 series

Vivo is gearing up to launch its Vivo X200 series in India, likely in December 2024. The Vivo X200 series will include the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro smartphones. The Vivo X200 series might also feature a quad-curved display. Both devices are expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. The Vivo X200 to be equipped with a 5,800mAh battery, while the Vivo X200 Pro will come with a 6,000mAh battery. Additionally, these smartphones are expected to run on Funtouch OS 15.

