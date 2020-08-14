Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi officially introduced the RedmiBook Air 13 Notebook in the home country. The company made a new addition to its RedmiBook series. The device is up for Pre-orders in China & will go on sale from August 17. The newly launched laptop comes is ultra-light in weight & comes with an all-metal body. Xiaomi MIUI 12 Officially Launched in India, Checkout the List of Smartphones Getting MIUI 12 Update This Month.
RedmiBook Air 13 features a 13.3-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels & an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display of the laptop also supports DC Dimming feature. The device comes powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210Y chipset mated with up to 16GB of RAM & 512GB of SSD.
The laptop comes packed with a 41wh of battery with a 65W USB-C adapter for charging the device. Xiaomi owned RedmiBook Air 13 runs on Windows 10 operating system. Additionally, the laptop gets connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1. The new laptop comes with an all-copper heat dissipation module to make sure that the device doesn't get much heated.
Coming to the pricing, RedmiBook Air 13 is priced at CNY 4,899 (approximately Rs 52,815) for 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD whereas the 16GB RAM & 512GB model gets a price tag of CNY 5,199 (approximately Rs 56,049).
