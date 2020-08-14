Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi officially introduced the RedmiBook Air 13 Notebook in the home country. The company made a new addition to its RedmiBook series. The device is up for Pre-orders in China & will go on sale from August 17. The newly launched laptop comes is ultra-light in weight & comes with an all-metal body. Xiaomi MIUI 12 Officially Launched in India, Checkout the List of Smartphones Getting MIUI 12 Update This Month.

RedmiBook Air 13 features a 13.3-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels & an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display of the laptop also supports DC Dimming feature. The device comes powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210Y chipset mated with up to 16GB of RAM & 512GB of SSD.

RedmiBook Air 13 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

The laptop comes packed with a 41wh of battery with a 65W USB-C adapter for charging the device. Xiaomi owned RedmiBook Air 13 runs on Windows 10 operating system. Additionally, the laptop gets connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1. The new laptop comes with an all-copper heat dissipation module to make sure that the device doesn't get much heated.

RedmiBook Air 13 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

Coming to the pricing, RedmiBook Air 13 is priced at CNY 4,899 (approximately Rs 52,815) for 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD whereas the 16GB RAM & 512GB model gets a price tag of CNY 5,199 (approximately Rs 56,049).

