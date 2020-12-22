Samsung is reportedly developing a new smartphone under its A series for the Indian market. Likely to be called the Galaxy A22 5G, the phone is reportedly coming to the Indian market in the second half of next year. As per the report from Korean publication Daum.net, the South Korean phone maker will be targeting the Indian and South Asian markets with its new mid-range A series phone. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Listed On Geekbench.

Samsung Galaxy A22 (Photo Credits: Voice)

The phone reportedly will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The upcoming Galaxy A22 is likely to be introduced as a successor to the Galaxy A21 that was launched in April this year. Additionally, the company introduced the Galaxy A21s later in June. It is priced in India at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant while the 6GB + 64GB model costs Rs 18,499. The phone comes in three colours - Black, Blue, and White.

Samsung Galaxy A22 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Specification-wise, it sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the skin, there is an octa-core Exynos 850 processor clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. For photography, the Galaxy A21s packs a quad rear camera module consisting of a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP depth sensor and macro lens. At the front, there is a 13MP snapper for video calls and selfies. The phone is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).