Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone in the market very soon. Ahead of its official launch, the phone has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing has revealed key specifications of the phone before its launch. Previously, CAD render images of the Galaxy A32 5G had surfaced on the internet earlier this month. The phone was spotted with a model number - SM-A326G model number on the benchmarking platform. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A90 5G Smartphones Now Receiving One UI 2.5 OS Update.

The listing revealed the handset gets a MediaTek chipset under its hood. The processor reportedly is the Dimensity 720 which has been offered on budget 5G phones like OPPO A53 5G, OPPO K7x, OPPO A72, Vivo Y52sv, Vivo Y73s, Realme V3 and Huawei Enjoy 20. The listing also revealed the phone will get Android 11 OS and 4 GB RAM on the device.

The Galaxy A32 5G was also spotted on FCC platform, which revealed details like 5G support, NFC, and 15W charging. The phone is expected to get a 48MP primary camera along with 5,000 mAh battery. It is likely to get a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch display and a triple camera system. Likely to be launched, it is expected to be the most affordable 5G phone from Samsung.

