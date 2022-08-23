Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, launched the Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A13 5G in the Taiwanese market. Both devices will be available for purchase starting next month. Both smartphones are expected to debut in India soon. Samsung Electronics To Showcase Bespoke Home Appliances at IFA 2022.

The Galaxy A13 5G is priced at NTD 6,990 (approximately Rs 18,500) for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant costs NTD 7,990 (approximately Rs 21,200). On the other hand, the Galaxy A23 5G retails at NTD 8,990 (approximately Rs 23,800) for the 4GB + 64GB variant and NTD 9,990 (approximately Rs 26,500) for the 6GB + 128GB configuration.

The Galaxy A13 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 5MP front snapper, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and more. On the other side, the Galaxy A23 5G sports a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen, a 50MP triple rear camera system and an 8MP front camera. It runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out-of-the-box.

