Samsung, the South Korean mobile maker is all set to launch its Galaxy M02 smartphone in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been listed on the Amazon India website revealing its key specifications and a launch date. As per the listing, the device will be launched in the country on February 2, 2021 at 1 pm IST. The handset will be introduced as a toned-down version of the Galaxy M02s that was launched earlier this month. The Amazon listing of Galaxy M02 also reveals that the phone will be priced under Rs 7,000. Samsung Galaxy M02 Launching Next Week, Likely to Be Priced Below Rs 7,000.

Samsung Galaxy M02 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In terms of specifications, Galaxy M02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The handset will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 7.5W charging. The upcoming smartphone is said to be similar to that of Galaxy M02s, the only difference between two devices could be in the storage and RAM or cameras. Samsung Galaxy M02 is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M02 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The phone is expected to be a re-branded model on Galaxy A02s that was launched in Europe last November. For optics, the device might come equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main snapper and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there might be a 5MP selfie shooter. The handset is likely to be offered in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

