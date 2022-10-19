Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S23 Series soon. The Galaxy S23 Series will succeed the Galaxy S22 Series. Ahead of its launch, the Galaxy S23 model has been spotted on the Geekbench website, revealing a few of its specifications. The Geekbench listing first spotted by Dutch Website Galaxy Club is shared online. According to the listing, the Galaxy S23 will come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Likely To Be Powered by Exynos SoC.

The listing does not reveal the name of the processor but shows a smartphone with the codename SM-S911U with a Kalama motherboard, which was linked with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset earlier. Previous reports had claimed that the Galaxy S23 will come with 1+2+2+3 CPU configuration. Tipster Yogesh Brar has also shared several key specifications of the Galaxy S23 smartphone on his Twitter account. Samsung Galaxy S23 Likely To Come With Thicker Bezels Than the Galaxy S22.

According to Brar, the Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch sAMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. For optics, the handset will get a 50MP primary lens with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto snapper. Upfront, there will be a 10MP shooter. Samsung Galaxy S23 will be offered in two configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. It will pack a 3,900mAh battery and run on Android 13-based OneUI 5.

