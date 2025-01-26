Mumbai, January 26: The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be launched in India this year, offering many improvements over the iPhone 16 series. Recently, many Android-based flagship smartphones launched with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering unmatched performance, gaming, and a boost in AI processing.

Recently, Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S25 series, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. The company was expected to introduce a slim variant called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, which has the thinnest design and most powerful performance; however, it was not discussed and was not launched during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. The same rumours exist for the iPhone 17 Air, which is said to be a slimmer variant in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. iQOO Neo 10R Processor, Camera, Display and Price; Know Everything About Upcoming iQOO Smartphone in Mid-Range Segment Ahead of India Launch.

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Pro, iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Leaked Specifications and Features

Apple is set to introduce its iPhone 17 lineup in India and the global smartphone market around September 2025. During the upcoming Apple launch event, the company is expected to bring the new iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro with a new horizontally-aligned camera setup, unlike the triangle camera setup seen in the iPhone 16 Pro series, iPhone 15 Pro series, and iPhone 14 Pro series, iPhone 17 Air is still a rumour which hints at the smartphone will be 5.5mm thick and offer a premium glass back and boast aluminium build.

iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely sport a 6.9-inch OLED display supporting 120Hz, while the iPhone 17 Pro may have a 6.3-inch smaller OLED display. Both the devices are expected to run on Apple's A19 Pro chipset. The iPhone 17 Air or Plus model will likely sport a 6.6-inch OLED display, and the iPhone 17 standard variant may have a 6.1-inch display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 17 and 17 Air would reportedly come with A19 chips. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 To Launch in September 2025; Know Expected Price, Improved Features and Specifications.

In terms of camera, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may offer a 48MP triple camera setup, including one primary, one telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a third ultrawide lens. The Pro Max variant will offer a 24MP selfie camera on the front.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Expected)

iPhone 17 Price in India likely to start from INR 79,900

iPhone 17 Air Price in India expected at INR 89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Price in India may retail for INR 1,20,000

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India could be priced at INR 1,45,000.

All the prices given are speculated for base variants. The higher variant might be priced higher.

