Mumbai, January 26: The iQOO Neo 10R launch is expected soon in the Indian market with several segment-leading specifications and features. The iQOO Neo 10R processor, battery and display are going to be the major attraction for the upcoming smartphone in the mid-range segment. Design-wise, the forthcoming 10R Neo will also be different as it will adopt a triple camera setup. Like POCO X7 Pro 5G, the iQOO Neo 10R will be a powerful smartphone in the INR 30,000 price range.

iQOO's new smartphone is expected to be launched in India soon. It will feature an LYT-600 sensor and a larger 6,400mAh battery, offering nearly two days of battery backup with moderate usage. Recent leaks suggested that the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R 5G would be offered in two colour options. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 To Launch in September 2025; Know Expected Price, Improved Features and Specifications.

iQOO Neo 10R Processor, RAM, Storage and Battery (Expected)

iQOO Neo 10R will include a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile processor capable of achieving 1.5 to 1.7 million AnTuTu benchmarks. The base variant will include a minimum 8GB RAM mated with 128GB internal storage and two more variants—8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB, as per reports. The device is expected to have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for faster read and write actions. The smartphone will likely offer 80W or 90W fast charging for its massive 6,400mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 10R Display, Camera, UI and Colour Options (Expected)

iQOO's upcoming Neo 10R 5G is expected to arrive in the Indian market with a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K pixel resolution. On the rear, the iQOO Neo 10R will have a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 OIS sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it may offer a 16MP selfie camera. Neo 10R 5G is expected to come in Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium colour options. The device will likely run on Android 15 out of the box. Infinix Smart 9 HD Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features,

iQOO Neo 10R Price in India, Launch Date (Expected)

iQOO may launch the device, especially the base variant under the INR 30,000 price range and the higher variants with more RAM and storage beyond that range. According to a report by Gizmochina, the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R 5G will likely be a rebranded version of "iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition". The smartphone will compete against POCO F6 5G, POCO X7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 13R and others in the segment.

