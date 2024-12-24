New Delhi, December 24: Samsung is expected to soon unveil its latest flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. The Galaxy S25 series will likely come with four smartphone models, which may include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will likely take place on January 22, 2025. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series might begin in the last week of January 2025. It is anticipated to be available for purchase from February 2025. The Galaxy S25 series will come with the latest specifications, features, and technologies. The upcoming smartphones are said to include the latest chipset from Snapdragon. Samsung Galaxy Triple-Foldable Smartphone Likely To Launch in 2026; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 might be around 7mm in thickness. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Galaxy S25 is anticipated to include a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 12MP front camera. The smartphone may be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Slim are expected to have a 6.6-inch display. The Galaxy S25 Slim could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Additionally, the model may come with a triple camera system on the rear, which may feature a main camera with 200MP. It may also include two 50MP cameras for ultrawide and telephoto photography. Samsung Electronics Receives USD 4.745 Billion in Direct Funding Under CHIPS and Science Act From US Commerce Department.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price (Expected)

Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 model in India with a starting price of around INR 75,000. The Galaxy S25 Plus is expected to be priced at approximately INR 95,000, while the Galaxy S25 Slim might be available around INR 65,000. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to start at around INR 1,29,000.

