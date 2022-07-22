Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch is expected on August 10, 2022. The company announced that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event next month. Along with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the South Korean tech giant, could also introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. Coming back to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it will be launched as the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Galaxy Watch 5 Launch Expected on August 10, 2022: Report.

Ahead of its launch, the pricing of the device has been leaked online. According to a report from Pricebaba, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be priced at EUR 1,080 (approximately Rs 87,900) for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB models are likely to retail at EUR 1,160 (approximately Rs 94,000) and EUR 1,280 (approximately Rs 1,04,200), respectively.

In terms of specifications, the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display and a 1.9-inch secondary screen. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset might get a 50MP triple rear camera module. Moreover, the smartphone is likely to pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging support.

