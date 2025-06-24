New Delhi, June 24: Samsung Electronics has announced that it will host its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in New York on July 9, 2025. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is expected to showcase the latest smartphones from the Galaxy Z series, which are likely to include artificial intelligence (AI) features. Ahead of the event, leaked information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable smartphones have surfaced online.

Samsung Electronics hosts its Unpacked events twice a year. The last event took place in San Jose in January 2025, where the company launched its Galaxy S25 series. At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, it is anticipated that Samsung will reveal the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable smartphones. These foldable devices are expected to feature the latest specifications and features. OPPO Reno 14 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch for 8GB and 12GB Models, Coming With ‘Velvet Glass’ Design; Check Expected Specifications and Features Here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to weigh approximately 215 grams. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.2-inch inner display. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to be powered by either the Samsung Exynos 2500 chipset or the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone may be available in Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Coral Red colour options. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price (Expected)

As per a report of Gadgets360, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be priced at approximately EUR 2,227.71 (around INR 2,23,000) for the 256GB variant. For the 512GB variant, the price is anticipated to be about EUR 2,309.03 (roughly INR 2,31,100). The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to have a price of around EUR 1,425.51 (approximately INR 1,43,000) for the 512GB storage variant.

