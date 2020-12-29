It was surely not a great year, but 2020 gave us some mesmerising celestial events. Skywatchers were blessed with so many occurrences. And it is the final celestial event of 2020. Are you ready for the December Full Moon? Also called Full Cold Moon, this will be the last full moon of the year, ushering in the winter constellations. Three will also be three naked-eye planets in the evening sky. It is a significant occurrence, and people across the world are prepared to watch the astronomical event. As we bid farewell to 2020, this last celestial occurrence of the year will be visible to many. So, how and when to see the December Cold Moon? In this article, we bring you all the details about the final lunar event of this year.

The Cold Moon comes from Mohawk, who chose the name to signify the time of the year, when the weather becomes frigid. Other names for the December Full Moon include, the Frost Moon, the Winter Moon, and the Long Night Moon. Catching a glimpse of the Full Cold Moon is easy, and you can enjoy the mesmerising view, once you know the exact time as to when the full moon will be at its peak.

When and How to See the Full Cold Moon?

According to NASA, the Cold Moon will take place on December 29. The moon will be at its peak at 10:30 pm EST, but for people in India, the occurrence is on December 30 and the best time to watch the full Cold Moon is at 8:58 am, IST. Astronomers suggest to look up at the sky on both the nights to watch the moon at its glory. On the Full Moon night, Datta Jayanti, an auspicious Hindu festival is observed.

The Cold Moon will rise accompanied by Mars, which will be high in the southern skies, just after sunset, as well as Jupiter and Saturn, which will be low in the west coming out of the ‘Great Conjunction’ that occurred on December 21. On the Full Cold Moon night, Jupiter and Saturn will still be close, about a degree apart, appearing to train the Sun southwest. Mars is easily spotted because of its reddish colour. So, check your timings, and enjoy the 13th and final full moon of 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).