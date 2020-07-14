New Delhi, July 14: People living in Delhi, Rajkot, Jaipur and Ahmedabad will be able to spot the International Space Station in the sky at night on July 14. The International Space Station (ISS) will be visible with naked eyes as a bright object in the sky. The ISS is the third brightest body in the sky after the Sun and the Moon.

The ISS will be flying over these cities at an angle of nearly 90 degrees. According to a report published in India Today, in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, the International Space station will be visible at around 8:35 pm, while in Jaipur and Delhi it will be visible at 8:37 pm. International Space Station Can Be Seen From Indian Cities of Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur & Rajkot Tonight: Know Timings to Spot The ISS.

The ISS encircles the Earth in approximately 93 minutes, and it completes 15.5 orbits every day. Meanwhile, people living in cities like Vadodara, Agra and Chandigarh will also be able to sight the ISS but at an angle, reported The Times of India. The ISS is visible before sunrise or after sunset.

The ISS can be sighted in these cities on other days of this week also. However, the view of the ISS is possible tonight as it will pass over at nearly 90 degrees angle. People can track the movement of the International Space Station on -Spot The Station - the website developed by NASA.

The ISS is a multi-national collaborative project between five space agencies including the NASA, Roscosmos, JAXA, ESA, and CSA. The modular space station located in the low Earth orbit and is easy to spot.

