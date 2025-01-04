Perihelion Day is the day when Earth is closest to the sun in its orbit. This occurs every year, usually around the winter season in the northern hemisphere, which is early January. The word Perihelion is a combination of the Greek words ‘peri,’ which means near, and ‘helios,’ which refers to the sun. Hence, the word aptly describes the phenomenon. It usually takes place anywhere between January 2 and 6, depending on other celestial objects and gravitational forces. As Earth moves around the sun, it goes through different phases and stages that cause changes in our season. Each phase is just a part of its yearly journey. One such phase occurs on Perihelion Day. Here’s all you need to know about it. When Is Perihelion Day 2025? What Does It Mean? Know Perihelion Date, Time and Other Details About the Celestial Event When the Earth Is Closet to the Sun.

Perihelion Day 2025 Date

Perihelion Day 2025 falls on Saturday, January 4.

Perihelion Day Meaning

On Perihelion Day, Earth is about 147 million kilometres (around 91 million miles) away from the Sun, a bit closer than usual. Even though the Earth is closer to the sun during this time, it does not appear any bigger, and neither does it feel any hotter. This is because the seasons are mainly caused by the title of the Earth’s axis, not its distance from the sun. Perihelion is just one part of Earth’s journey around the sun that affects how we experience the entire year.

Perihelion Day Significance

Earth orbits the sun in an elliptical path, which means that it is not a perfect circle. Perihelion Day is very significant as it marks the point in Earth’s orbit when it is the closest to the sun. Perihelion is part of the natural cycle of Earth’s orbit, and it reminds us of how our planet moves through space, affecting how we experience time and seasons throughout the year. Perihelion Day: From Date to Meaning, Everything To Know About the Day When Earth Is Closest to the Sun Every Year!

This phenomenon is one of the many wonders of our planet’s journey through space. It highlights the fascinating ways Earth’s orbit and position in the solar system shape the cycles and rhythms we experience every year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).